Research: 1 In 5 With Virus Get Long Covid; Omicron Subvariants Are Nasty

Strains BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among people who were infected with covid as well as those who were fully vaxxed and boosted. But experts say vaccines should still protect against serious disease. Meanwhile, long covid is more pervasive than perhaps thought.

Bloomberg: Long Covid Affects One In Five Virus Patients, US Survey Finds

Almost one-fifth of US adults who have had Covid-19 are currently experiencing symptoms of long Covid that persist for at least three months, new federal data show. The results of a June survey by the US Census shed light on how frequently the virus’s symptoms linger beyond the initial period when people are acutely sick. More than one-third of US Covid patients reported ever having long Covid symptoms, and 19% said they currently were experiencing them. (Tozzi, 6/22)

Bloomberg: Long Covid Symptoms For Kids Can Last Two Months, Study Finds

The largest study of long Covid in children found kids can experience symptoms persisting at least two months, but researchers say the indirect effects of the pandemic probably carry a more lasting impact. Children who test positive for Covid are more likely to experience at least one long-lasting symptom than children who have never been diagnosed, according to findings published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal. But the study results can be seen as “reassuring,” Maren Rytter of the University of Copenhagen wrote in comments accompanying the data. (Paton, 6/22)

More on the spread of covid —

CNN: Covid: Omicron Subvariants BA.4 And BA.5 Escape Antibodies From Vaccination And Prior Infection, Studies Suggest

Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous Covid-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School. However, Covid-19 vaccination is still expected to provide substantial protection against severe disease, and vaccine makers are working on updated shots that might elicit a stronger immune response against the variants. (Howard, 6/23)

Anchorage Daily News: Alaska’s Reported COVID-19 Cases Increased By 23% This Week

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Alaska rose by 23% this week compared to last week as hospitalizations decreased slightly. Here are a few main takeaways from the latest data available from the state Department of Health and Social Services:• By Wednesday, there were 57 COVID-positive patients hospitalized around Alaska, a slight decrease from the 61 reported by the state a week earlier. Just under 5% of Alaska’s hospital patients were COVID-positive, and no one required a ventilator. Current hospital counts are still well below all-time peaks but higher than at other points in the pandemic. (6/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Mayor London Breed Tests Positive For COVID-19

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said in a statement Wednesday. She is vaccinated and boosted and feeling well, the statement said. She will be conducting meetings from home and will not attend any public events while isolating. (Moench, 6/22)

In other pandemic news —

The Washington Post: Covid Bailout Rescued Some Hospitals While Enriching Others

Randolph Health, a 145-bed community hospital in central North Carolina, declared bankruptcy in March 2020 and might have closed for good if it had not received $14.5 million in federal emergency pandemic grants. The cash didn’t cover all its covid-related losses, but at least Randolph could make payroll. “Every penny of that was critical and we were just thankful,” said Reynolds Lisk, a former Randolph board member who was born in the hospital in 1957 and fought to save it. “It literally enabled us to continue to operate.” (Rowland, 6/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription