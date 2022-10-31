Research: Long-Term Problems May Be Triggered By Common Infections
A report highlights growing evidence that even relatively typical infections could cause long-term health issues akin to the way long covid hits some people. Meanwhile, in Texas, the first child in the U.S. this season has died from influenza.
USA Today:
Common Infections May Trigger Lasting Health Problems, Studies Suggest
In most people, norovirus causes a few days of misery spent in the bathroom and then is quickly forgotten. Epstein-Barr virus can pass without any indication at all. And many people shrug off COVID-19. But a growing body of research suggests that in some unlucky few, the immune system overreacts to these seemingly minor insults, leaving years or even a lifetime of symptoms. (Weintraub, 10/31)
In updates on the flu —
The Hill:
Texas Girl First Child In US To Die From Flu This Season
Officials in Hidalgo County, Texas, have confirmed that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related. The child’s death is the nation’s first confirmed pediatric flu death in the United States for the 2022 flu season, according to CDC data updated Friday morning. (Masso and Nexstar, 10/28)
Stat:
With Hospitalizations Ticking Up, Flu Season Appears Off To Early Start
There are increasing signs that flu season is off to a very early start in parts of the United States, with the cumulative hospitalization rate higher than it has been at this point in the fall for more than a decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. (Branswell, 10/28)
Axios:
Flu Season Arrives Early With Highest Severity In Over A Decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. (Habeshian, 10/28)
In updates on acute flaccid myelitis —
Stat:
Polio-Like Syndrome In Kids Seems Not To Flare, Adding To Mystery
Physicians who treat children who develop a strange polio-like syndrome known as acute flaccid myelitis had been steeling themselves this fall for an onslaught of cases of the irreversible condition, which appears to be triggered by infection with an enterovirus known as EV-D68. (Branswell, 10/31)