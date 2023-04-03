Research Reverses Idea That Moderate Drinking Is Good For You

News outlets cover the results of a new analysis of alcohol research, which shows that a drink of alcohol or two per day is not healthier than no alcohol at all, different from what was once thought. Separately, the CDC has warned of the risks of eating raw cookie dough amid a salmonella outbreak.

The Washington Post: No, Moderate Drinking Isn’t Good For Your Health

Drinking moderate amounts of alcohol every day does not — as once thought — protect against death from heart disease, nor does it contribute to a longer life, according to a sweeping new analysis of alcohol research. The review, which examined existing research on the health and drinking habits of nearly 5 million people, is one of the largest studies to debunk the widely held belief that moderate drinking of wine or other alcoholic beverages is good for you. Last year, researchers in Britain examined genetic and medical data of nearly 400,000 people and concluded that even low alcohol intake was associated with increased risk of disease. (Cimons, 3/31)

NBC News: Having A Drink Or Two Per Day Is Not Healthier Than None: Study

Researchers at the University of Victoria pooled the results of 107 studies involving more than 4.8 million participants and determined that, compared to lifetime nondrinkers, people who drink moderately — less than 25 grams of alcohol, or fewer than two drinks, per day — did not have a lower mortality risk. (Bendix, 4/1)

In other news about nutrition and health —

The Hill: Put Down The Cookie Dough, CDC Warns Amid Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Multiple States

A salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 11 states is renewing a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: stop eating raw cookie dough. The agency confirmed last week it has launched an investigation into the outbreak, noting 12 illnesses have been reported. Three individuals have required hospitalization. (Bink, 4/2)

NPR: Red Meat Allergy Caused By Ticks May Cause Digestive Symptoms Only

"What's new is that we have patients who really just have GI symptoms," explains Dr. Sarah McGill, a gastroenterologist at the University of North Carolina. McGill says some alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS, patients feel sick to their stomachs after they eat red meat, but never develop more typical allergic symptoms, such as a rash, swelling or trouble breathing. (Aubrey, 4/2)

AP: Pandemic Pounds Push 10,000 U.S. Army Soldiers Into Obesity

After gaining 30 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Murillo is finally getting back into fighting shape. Early pandemic lockdowns, endless hours on his laptop and heightened stress led Murillo, 27, to reach for cookies and chips in the barracks at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Gyms were closed, organized exercise was out and Murillo’s motivation to work out on his own was low. “I could notice it,” said Murillo, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed as much as 192 pounds. “The uniform was tighter.” (Aleccia, 4/2)

NPR: Why A Conspiracy Theory About Eating Insects Is Gaining Ground

In mid-March, a far-right Dutch member of parliament named Thierry Baudet tweeted "WE WILL NOT EAT THE BUGS" accompanied by a photo of himself holding a microphone in one hand and pouring golden mealworms out of a bag in the other. Earlier in the month, Poland's ruling nationalist party Law and Justice falsely alleged that the opposition Civic Platform was trying to push citizens into eating worms, prompting the opposition to hit back with a similar accusation. (Jingnan, 4/2)

On global hunger —

AP: UN Food Chief: Billions Needed To Avert Unrest, Starvation

Without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months, the head of the Nobel prize-winning U.N. World Food Program warned Friday. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United States and Germany last year, and urged China, Gulf nations, billionaires and other countries “to step up big time.” (Lederer, 3/31)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription