Research Roundup: Acute Heart Failure; Chemotherapy; Covid; Nasal Swabs For ‘Stealthy’ Viruses
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
New England Journal of Medicine:
Trial Of An Intervention To Improve Acute Heart Failure Outcomes
Patients with acute heart failure are frequently or systematically hospitalized, often because the risk of adverse events is uncertain and the options for rapid follow-up are inadequate. (Lee, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 1/5)
Orlando Sentinel:
Researchers Test ‘Holy Grail’ Tech That Could End Chemo For Some Cancer Patients
People with colorectal cancer, the fourth most common cancer in the United States, are often prescribed unnecessary chemotherapy after their cancer is gone. The hope of Orlando researchers is that some patients can be spared after clinical trials of high-technology treatments end and are evaluated in a few years. (Catherman, 1/4)
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccines Appear Safe In Kids Who Had Post-Infection Syndrome
An observational National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study suggests that COVID-19 vaccination is safe for kids 5 years and older who developed the rare but serious post-infection multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). (Van Beusekom, 1/4)
ScienceDaily:
Simple Nasal Swab Can Provide Early Warning Of Emerging Viruses
Researchers have found that testing for the presence of a single immune system molecule on nasal swabs can help detect stealthy viruses not identified in standard tests. (Yale University, 1/4)