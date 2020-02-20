Research Roundup: Anti-MRSA Therapy, Health Spending On Homeless, Vaccinations, And More

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

JAMA Internal Medicine: Empirical Anti-MRSA Vs Standard Antibiotic Therapy And Risk Of 30-Day Mortality In Patients Hospitalized For Pneumonia

This study suggests that empirical anti-MRSA therapy was not associated with reduced mortality for any group of patients hospitalized for pneumonia. These results contribute to a growing body of evidence that questions the value of empirical use of anti-MRSA therapy using existing risk approaches. (Jones et al, 2/17)

Health Affairs: Health Care Spending And Use Among People Experiencing Unstable Housing In The Era Of Accountable Care Organizations

Provider organizations are increasingly held accountable for health care spending in vulnerable populations. Longitudinal data on health care spending and use among people experiencing episodes of homelessness could inform the design of alternative payment models. We used Medicaid claims data to analyze spending and use among 402 people who were continuously enrolled in the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP) from 2013 through 2015, compared to spending and use among 18,638 people who were continuously enrolled in Massachusetts Medicaid with no evidence of experiencing homelessness. The BHCHP population averaged $18,764 per person per year in spending—2.5 times more than spending among the comparison Medicaid population ($7,561). (Koh et al, 2/3)

American Academy Of Pediatrics: Mandatory Vaccination In Europe

Mandatory vaccination was associated with a 3.71 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.68 to 5.74) percentage point higher prevalence of measles vaccination and a 2.14 (95% CI: 0.13 to 4.15) percentage point higher prevalence of pertussis vaccination when compared with countries that did not have mandatory vaccination. Mandatory vaccination was only associated with decreased measles incidence for countries without nonmedical exemptions (adjusted incidence rate ratio = 0.14; 95% CI: 0.05 to 0.36). We did not find a significant association between mandatory vaccination and pertussis incidence. (Vaz et al, 2/1)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Implications Of CMS’s New 'Healthy Adult Opportunity' Demonstrations For Medicaid

On January 30, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released guidance inviting states to apply for new Section 1115 demonstrations known as the “Healthy Adult Opportunity” (HAO). These demonstrations would permit states “extensive flexibility” to use Medicaid funds to cover Affordable Care Act (ACA) expansion adults and other nonelderly adults covered at state option who do not qualify on the basis of disability, without being bound by many federal standards related to Medicaid eligibility, benefits, delivery systems, and program oversight. In exchange, states would agree to a limit on federal financing in the form of a per capita or aggregate cap. States that opt for the aggregate cap and meet performance standards could access a portion of federal savings if actual spending is under the cap. (Rudowitz, 2/5)

