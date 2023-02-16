Research Roundup: Antibiotics; Breast Cancer; Diabetes; Asthma
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Antibiotic Consumption Is Currently Not The Main Driver Of Aminoglycoside Resistance Spread, Study Suggests
The spread of antibiotic resistance, where infectious bacteria are able to defeat the drugs intended to kill them, may not be primarily driven by antibiotic consumption, according to a new study. (eLife, 2/14)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Breast-Conserving Surgery With Or Without Irradiation In Early Breast Cancer
Limited level 1 evidence is available on the omission of radiotherapy after breast-conserving surgery in older women with hormone receptor–positive early breast cancer receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy. (Kunkler, M.D., et al, 2/16)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Omicron Infection Linked To New-Onset Diabetes
A pair of new studies conclude that, compared with their never-infected peers, COVID-19 Omicron survivors may be at a 60% or greater risk of new-onset type 1 or 2 diabetes, a potential precursor of heart attack and stroke. (Van Beusekom, 2/14)
CIDRAP:
Asthma Patients Report Worse Asthma Control After COVID-19
People with asthma in Hong Kong experienced worse control of their asthma after they had recovered from mild to moderate COVID-19, according to findings yesterday in Respiratory Research. For the case-control study, researchers with the University of Hong Kong enrolled 111 people with asthma who had experienced mild to moderate COVID-19 from 30 to 270 days before enrollment and 110 asthma patients who hadn't had COVID. (Wappes, 2/15)