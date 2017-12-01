Research Roundup: Cancer Survival; Transgender Health; High Deductibles

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

JAMA Oncology: Trends In Cancer Survival By Health Insurance Status In California From 1997 To 2014

In this large population-based study, improvements in survival between January 1997 and December 2014 were limited to patients with private or Medicare insurance. Survival disparities for uninsured or other publicly insured patients with prostate, lung, or colorectal cancer increased significantly over time. (Ellis, Canchola, Spiegel et. al., 11/30)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Consumer Behaviors Among Individuals Enrolled In High-Deductible Health Plans

Our study examined the prevalence and reported results of these consumer behaviors among individuals enrolled in HDHPs in the United States. ...The most common consumer behavior was saving for future health services (685 individuals [40%]), followed by talking with a provider about the cost of a service (445 [25%]), comparing prices (248 [14%]), comparing quality (204 [14%]), and trying to negotiate a price for a service (98 [6%]). (Kullgren, Cliff, Krenz et. al., 11/27)

RAND: Barriers To Gender Transition-Related Healthcare: Identifying Underserved Transgender Adults In Massachusetts

The present study sought to examine whether individual (e.g., age, gender), interpersonal (e.g., healthcare provider discrimination), and structural (e.g., lack of insurance coverage) factors are associated with access to transition-related care in a statewide sample of transgender adults. ...Overall, 23.6% reported being unable to access transition-related care in the past 12 months. (White Hughto, Rose, Pachankis et. al., 11/30)

Urban Institute: What Explains Attitudes Toward The Individual Mandate?

This brief uses data from the September 2017 Health Reform Monitoring Survey to examine attitudes toward the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. We found that although the individual mandate is unpopular, only 4 in 10 adults support repealing it, and the remainder either support keeping it or are not sure what to do. (Holahan, Karpman and Zuckerman, 11/21)

