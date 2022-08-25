Research Roundup: Childhood Vaccinations; Pregnancy; Covid
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Studies Estimate Health, Cost-Savings Benefit Of Childhood Vaccines
Today two studies in Pediatrics estimate that childhood immunization programs have prevented 24 million US cases of vaccine-preventable diseases in 1 year, and their $8.5 billion cost for kids born in 2017 paid for itself more than seven times over in healthcare savings. (8/22)
Stat:
A Pandemic Push For Data Sharing Could Pay Off For Pregnancy Research
Despite stubbornly high maternal mortality in the United States, pregnancy is still woefully under-researched. But thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, technology that makes it easier to study pregnancy is starting to catch up. (Palmer, 8/25)
CIDRAP:
Study: Homeless Had Lower Incidence Of COVID-19 Than General Population
A new study offers a complex picture of COVID-19 incidence among the US homeless population and illustrates the difficulty of tracking disease spread among this population. The study was published today in JAMA Network Open and found the incidence of the disease lower than among the general population. (8/18)
CIDRAP:
Serious Adverse Events Rare After COVID-19 Boosters In Young Kids
Data collected from two vaccine safety surveillance programs in the first 10 weeks of administration of third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 to US children aged 5 to 11 years show that serious adverse events were rare. (Van Beusekom, 8/18)