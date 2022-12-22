Research Roundup: Covid; Airborne Viruses; Food Dye
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study Links COVID-Related Hardships To More Traumatic Stress Among Moms
A multicenter study of nearly 11,500 US mothers finds a link between more COVID-19 pandemic-related hardships, coping mechanisms, and behavior changes and greater traumatic stress. (Van Beusekom, 12/16)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Impact Of The Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic On Mental Health Visits In Pediatric Primary Care
Eating disorder visits and mood disorder visits significantly increased, whereas alcohol and substance use disorder visits significantly decreased during the pandemic period among pediatric patients, highlighting the need to identify and manage mental health conditions in the pediatric primary care setting. (Gould et al, 12/1)
ScienceDaily:
Acids Help Against Airborne Viruses
A new study shows that aerosols in indoor air can vary in acidity. This acidity determines how long viruses remain infectious in the air -- with profound implications for virus transmission and strategies to contain it. (ETH Zurich, 12/21)
ScienceDaily:
Common Food Dye Can Trigger Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Animal Study Suggests
Researchers using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation. The dye directly disrupts gut barrier function and increases the production of serotonin, a hormone/neurotransmitter found in the gut, which subsequently alters gut microbiota composition leading to increased susceptibility to colitis. The study suggests a link between a commonly used food dye and IBDs and warrants further exploration between food dyes and IBDs at experimental, epidemiological and clinical levels. (McMaster University, 12/20)