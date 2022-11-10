Research Roundup: Covid; Autism; Monkeypox; Chronic Wound Treatment
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
New England Journal of Medicine:
Cognitive Deficits In Long Covid-19
Some patients who have recovered from an infection have reported transient or even lasting cognitive dysfunction. (Venkataramani, Ph.D., and Winkler, M.D., Ph,D., 11/10)
ScienceDaily:
Autism Research: Understanding Reluctance To Make Eye Contact With Others
Using an innovative technology that enables imaging of two individuals during live and natural conditions, researchers have identified specific brain areas in the dorsal parietal region of the brain associated with the social symptomatology of autism. (Yale University, 11/9)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Monkeypox
Monkeypox virus was first isolated in late 1958 in Copenhagen during two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease in a colony of cynomolgus monkeys.1 No clinical signs were noted before the eruptive phase of the disease, which was characterized by a maculopapular rash. (Gessain, M.D., Nakoune, Ph.D., and Yazdanpanah, M.D., 11/10)
ScienceDaily:
Contactless Screening Tool Could Revolutionize Chronic Wound Treatment
A thermal-imaging tool to screen for chronic wounds could enable nurses to identify these hard-to-heal sores during the first assessment at a person's home. (RMIT University, 11/9)