Research Roundup: Covid; Cancer; Sepsis
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Persistent Symptoms Common After COVID-19 In Children, MIS-C
More than one in four children hospitalized with acute COVID-19 or COVID-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) experienced persistent symptoms or problems with daily activity for at least 2 months, a study across 25 US pediatric hospitals finds. It was published today in Pediatrics. (6/29)
CIDRAP:
UK Study Shows Long COVID More Common In Women, Adults 50 To 60
Symptoms of long COVID are more frequently reported by women, those with poor overall health before the pandemic, and those aged 50 to 60, according to a new UK-based study in Nature Communications. The study was based on results gathered from 6,907 people with self-reported COVID-19 from 10 population-based longitudinal health surveys in the United Kingdom that had been in place prior to the pandemic. (6/29)
New England Journal of Medicine:
BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Omicron In Children 5 To 11 Years Of Age
Using data from the largest health care organization in Israel, we identified a cohort of children 5 to 11 years of age who were vaccinated on or after November 23, 2021, and matched them with unvaccinated controls to estimate the vaccine effectiveness of BNT162b2 among newly vaccinated children during the omicron wave. (Chandra J. Cohen-Stavi, Ph.D, et al, 6/29)
ScienceDaily:
RNA Modifications In Mitochondria Promote Invasive Spread Of Cancer
Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. (German Cancer Research Center, 6/29)
CIDRAP:
Study: Quicker Antibiotic Therapy For Sepsis Doesn't Lead To Overuse
A study involving more than 1.5 million US hospital patients found that quicker antimicrobial treatment for sepsis did not lead to increased antibiotic use, a finding that may ease antimicrobial stewardship concerns about sepsis treatment guidelines. (Dall, 6/29)