Research Roundup: Covid; Dementia; Pain Management
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study Finds MRSA Bacteremia Rate Much Higher In NYC COVID-19 Patients
The rate of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia was five times higher among COVID-19 patients than non-COVID patients at 11 New York City hospitals during the pandemic, researchers reported last week in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (9/12)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Vaccines Not Tied To Lower Fertility In Men Or Women
A systematic review and meta-analysis today in Vaccine finds no link between COVID-19 vaccines and infertility in men or women. ... Fertility markers in men and women were unchanged before and after COVID-19 vaccination of any type (ie, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, or Sputnik V). The latter is not authorized for use in the United States. (9/12)
CIDRAP:
COVID Boosters Safe And Well Tolerated In Pregnant And Lactating Women
COVID vaccine boosters or third doses after an initial two-dose series are well tolerated in pregnant and lactating women, according to a large cohort study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (9/9)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Omicron Hospital Risk 10 Times Higher In Unvaccinated
After the emergence of the Omicron variant, the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States was 10.5 times higher in unvaccinated adults and 2.5 times higher in those who were vaccinated but received no booster than in booster recipients, according to a new study. (Van Beusekom, 9/9)
CIDRAP:
Most COVID Survivors Had Cardiac Involvement Nearly 1 Year Later
A study of 346 previously healthy COVID-19 survivors finds that 73% had cardiac signs and symptoms more than 3 months after infection, and 57% still had them at nearly 1 year. In the study, published yesterday in Nature Medicine, a team led by University Hospital Frankfurt researchers in Germany measured blood biomarkers of heart injury and dysfunction and performed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on 346 COVID-19 survivors who had no previous heart disease or notable chronic conditions at a median of 109 and 329 days. (9/6)
Also —
CIDRAP:
High Rate Of Antibiotic Use Found In People With Dementia
A study of Veterans Health Administration data found that antibiotic prescribing was prevalent among a national cohort of persons living with dementia (PLWD), and inappropriate use appeared high, researchers reported late last week in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (9/7)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Develop Bioresorbable, Implantable Device To Block Pain Signals From Peripheral Nerves
Researchers test the efficacy of a soft, bioresorbable, implantable device to block pain signals from sciatic nerves of rat models. (Pusan National University, 9/6)