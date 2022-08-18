Research Roundup: Covid; Flu And Antibiotics; PTSD
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Complications, Death In Pregnancy Rose During COVID-19
Rates of severe pregnancy-related complications and severe maternal illness and death rose significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, find two retrospective US studies published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 8/15)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Tied To 4% Higher Healthcare Use In The 6 Months Post-Infection
COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic had 4% higher healthcare use in the 6 months after illness onset than matched controls, most notably for infection-related conditions, hair loss, bronchitis, pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis, and shortness of breath, finds a study today in JAMA Network Open. (8/12)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows Link Between Flu Activity And Antibiotic Use In Hospitals
A retrospective analysis of US hospital data found that the use of certain inpatient antibiotics was strongly associated with influenza activity during the 2015 through 2019 viral respiratory seasons, researchers reported yesterday in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. (8/12)
Dallas Morning News:
UT Dallas Researchers Explore Treatment To Improve PTSD Recovery
Two research groups at the University of Texas at Dallas are exploring a treatment that could improve the recovery of people experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Vagus nerve stimulation, or VNS, used with traditional treatments for PTSD, may help shorten the length of treatment, increase its effectiveness and make the process more tolerable for patients. (Rodriguez, 8/15)