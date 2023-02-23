Research Roundup: Covid; Ivermectin; Parkinsons
The Lancet:
Two-Year Follow-Up Of Patients With Post-COVID-19 Condition In Sweden
Few studies have reported the long-term health effects of COVID-19. The regional population-based Linköping COVID-19 study (LinCoS) included all patients hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the first pandemic wave. (Wahlgren, et al, 2/23)
ScienceDaily:
Research Team Creates Statistical Model To Predict COVID-19 Resistance
Researchers have created and preliminarily tested what they believe may be one of the first models for predicting who has the highest probability of being resistant to COVID-19 in spite of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes it. (Johns Hopkins Medicine, 2/22)
JAMA:
Effect Of Higher-Dose Ivermectin For 6 Days Vs Placebo On Time To Sustained Recovery In Outpatients With COVID-19
Does ivermectin, with a maximum targeted dose of 600 μg/kg daily for 6 days, compared with placebo, shorten symptom duration among adult (≥30 years) outpatients with symptomatic mild to moderate COVID-19? (Susanna Naggie, MD, MHS, David R. Boulware, MD, MPH and Christopher J. Lindsell, PhD, 2/20)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Trial Of Globus Pallidus Focused Ultrasound Ablation In Parkinson’s Disease
Unilateral focused ultrasound ablation of the internal segment of globus pallidus has reduced motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in open-label studies. (Krishna, M.D., et al, 2/23)