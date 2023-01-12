Research Roundup: Covid; Mpox; Alzheimer’s; Liver Disease
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
As More Organs Affected, Outcomes Worsen In Kids With Post-COVID Syndrome
A study of more than 4,100 US patients hospitalized with the post-COVID multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) suggests that deaths, length of stay, adverse drug reactions, and the proportion of Black patients rose along with the number of organ systems involved. (Van Beusekom, 1/6)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Few Mpox Infections After One Vaccine Dose
A large study of patients seen at sexual health clinics in London found low numbers of mpox cases after vaccination with one dose of modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA-BN) vaccine. (Schnirring, 1/5)
ScienceDaily:
Blood-Based Markers May Reveal Alzheimer Disease Ten Years Before Symptoms Show
A new study on an inherited form of the disease shows that a protein called GFAP is a possible biomarker for very early stages of the disease. The study could one day lead to an earlier detection of this serious and common disease. (Karolinska Institutet, 1/10)
ScienceDaily:
Consumption Of Fast Food Linked To Liver Disease
A new study found that eating fast food is associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition in which fat builds up in the liver. (University of Southern California - Health Sciences, 1/10)