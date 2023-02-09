Research Roundup: Covid; Prostate Cancer; Racial Inequity
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Political Leaning Influences Doctors' Beliefs About COVID Treatments, Study Finds
Left or right political leaning in the United States predicts both physician and patient beliefs about COVID-19 treatments, with the two groups perceiving information differently, according to a study to be published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). (Van Beusekom, 2/7)
ScienceDaily:
The New Prostate Cancer Blood Test With 94 Per Cent Accuracy
Researchers have helped develop a new blood test to detect prostate cancer with greater accuracy than current methods. New research shows that the Prostate Screening EpiSwitch (PSE) blood test is 94 per cent accurate -- beating the currently used prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. (University of East Anglia, 2/7)
Fierce Healthcare:
More Granular Race Data Could Improve Maternal Outcomes: Study
Payers, providers and—especially—public policy officials might want to take a deeper dive into the race and ethnicity of mothers when weighing what to do about preterm births and low birth weights, according to a study published today in Health Affairs. (Diamond, 2/6)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
Racial Inequity In High-Risk Infant Follow-Up Among Extremely Low Birth Weight Infants
There are significant racial inequities in high-risk infant follow-up program (HRIFs) participation, with notable variation within and between hospitals. Further study is needed to identify potential hospital-level targets for interventions to reduce this inequity. (Fraiman et al, 2/1)