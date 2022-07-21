Research Roundup: Covid-Related CVD; IVF; Gene Therapy; Alzheimer’s
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Tied To New-Onset, Short-Term Heart Disease, Diabetes
COVID-19 patients are six times more likely than uninfected people to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and nearly twice as likely to receive a new diabetes diagnosis, but the risk begins to recede at 5 weeks and 12 weeks, respectively, concludes a UK study published yesterday in PLOS Medicine. (Van Beusekom, 7/20)
ScienceDaily:
Study Finds Why Many IVF Embryos Fail To Develop
Spontaneous errors in the earliest phase of cell division may be the reason why so many human embryos fail to develop normally, according to new research. (Columbia University of Irving Medical Center, 7/19)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Phase 1–2 Trial Of AAVS3 Gene Therapy In Patients With Hemophilia B
FLT180a (verbrinacogene setparvovec) is a liver-directed adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy that uses a synthetic capsid and a gain-of-function protein to normalize factor IX levels in patients with hemophilia B. (Chowdary, M.D., et al, 7/21)
ScienceDaily:
Peptide 'Fingerprint' Enables Earlier Diagnosis Of Alzheimer's Disease
Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease are caused by folding errors (misfolding) in proteins or peptides, i.e. by changes in their spatial structure. (Karlsruher Institut fur Technologie (KIT), 7/20)