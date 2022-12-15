Research Roundup: CRISPR; Covid; Cluster Headaches; Cardiac Tissues
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
CRISPR Technology Improves Huntington's Disease Symptoms In Models
By directly targeting RNA, researchers were able to eliminate toxic protein buildup that causes the progressive neurodegenerative condition while not significantly disrupting other human genes. (University of California - San Diego, 12/12)
CIDRAP:
Delaying Surgery After COVID May Lower Risk Of Cardiac Complications
Vanderbilt University researchers have found a link between delaying surgery after COVID-19 infection and a lower risk of major postoperative cardiovascular complications today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 12/14)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows A Third Of Zambian Corpses Positive For COVID-19
A new study from Boston University School of Public Health researchers shows 90% of corpses in a Zambian morgue were positive for COVID-19 during peak transmission, but only 10% of the individuals tested positive while alive. The study, published in BMJ Open, found that the overall postmortem positivity rate was 32%. (Soucheray, 12/14)
ScienceDaily:
Are People With Cluster Headaches More Likely To Have Other Illnesses?
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a new study. (American Academy of Neurology, 12/14)
Hawaii News Now:
FDA Collaborative Study In Human Cardiac Tissues Demonstrates Potential To Predict Clinical Efficacy Of Cardiac Contractility Modulation Devices To Treat Heart Failure
Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") shared the initial results of a collaborative study with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), demonstrating the potential of Valo's Biowire platform to predict clinical efficacy of Cardiac Contractility Modulation devices to treat heart failure. The study, which is part of a five-year research collaboration between Valo and the FDA was published by the research team in a recent issue of Frontiers in Physiology. (12/14)