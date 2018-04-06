Research Roundup: Dating Violence; Marijuana And Opioids; Pediatric Flu Deaths

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Pediatrics: Predicting Teen Dating Violence Perpetration

Our study represents one of the first applications of reclassification analyses to psychosocial research in a pediatric population. The result is a theoretically informed, empirically based algorithm that can adequately estimate the likelihood of physical and sexual TDV perpetration during vulnerable developmental periods. These findings can immediately aid emerging preventive initiatives for this increasing public health concern. (Cohen et al, 4/2)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Association Of Medical And Adult-Use Marijuana Laws With Opioid Prescribing For Medicaid Enrollees

The potential of marijuana liberalization to reduce the use and consequences of prescription opioids among Medicaid enrollees deserves consideration during the policy discussions about marijuana reform and the opioid epidemic. (Wen and Hockenberry, 4/2)

Pediatrics: Influenza-Associated Pediatric Deaths In The United States, 2010–2016

Each year, influenza-associated pediatric deaths are reported. Young children have the highest death rates, especially infants aged <6 months. Increasing vaccination among children, pregnant women, and caregivers of infants may reduce influenza-associated pediatric deaths. (Shang et al, 4/2)

Kaiser Family Foundation: A Look At How The Opioid Crisis Has Affected People With Employer Coverage

With deaths from opioid overdose rising steeply in recent years, and a large segment of the population reporting knowing someone who has been addicted to prescription painkillers, the breadth of the opioid crisis should come as no surprise, affecting people across all incomes, ages, and regions. About four in ten people addicted to opioids are covered by private health insurance and Medicaid covers a similarly large share. (Cox, Rae and Sawyer, 4/5)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Effect Of Protein Intake On Lean Body Mass In Functionally Limited Older Men: A Randomized Clinical Trial

In this randomized clinical trial of 92 men with physical functional limitations, changes in lean body mass, muscle strength and power, and physical function did not differ between men who consumed controlled diets containing the recommended dietary allowance and men who consumed a higher amount of protein (1.3 g/kg/d) for 6 months. (Bhasin et al, 4/1)

