Research Roundup: Diabetes and Alzheimer’s; Taxifolin; More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
The Lancet:
Diabetes And Alzheimer's Disease: Shared Genetic Susceptibility?
In this well powered approach, we did not find convincing evidence for a genetic overlap between Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes. (John Hardy, Bart de Strooper and Valentina Escott-Price, 11/1)
Fierce Healthcare:
ED Patients With Telehealth Follow-Up More Often Return: Study
COVID-era emergency department patients who had follow-up appointments via telehealth more often returned to the ED or were hospitalized than those who followed up with doctors in person, according to a new retrospective study. Published in JAMA Network Open, the investigation measured 30-day return visits or hospital admissions following nearly 13,000 patients’ ED visits at an integrated academic health system in Los Angeles. (Muoio, 10/27)
ScienceDaily:
Stealth-Care System: Scientists Test 'Smart' Red Blood Cells To Deliver Antibiotics That Target Specific Bacteria
Physicists have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. (McMaster University, 10/31)
Newsweek:
Anti-Cancer Drug Gives Boars Super Sperm
Giving Duroc boars taxifolin, an antioxidant and anti-tumor drug, has been found to increase their sperm quality. (Thomson, 10/27)