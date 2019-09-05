Research Roundup: E-Cigarettes; Benefits Of Fruits And Vegetables; And Longevity

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Pediatrics: Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Marketing And Initiation Among Youth And Young Adults

Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) have become the most popular tobacco products among young people, yet ENDS marketing remains unregulated, and its effects on ENDS use behavior across age groups is poorly understood. In this study, using a longitudinal design, we examined how recall of ENDS marketing through 5 different channels predicted subsequent ENDS initiation up to 2.5 years later among youth (ages 12–17 years) and young adults (ages 18–29 years). (Loukas et al, 9/1)

Health Affairs: Financial Incentives Increase Purchases Of Fruit And Vegetables Among Lower-Income Households With Children

The high cost of fruit and vegetables can be a barrier to healthy eating, particularly among lower-income households with children. We examined the effects of a financial incentive on purchases at a single supermarket by primary shoppers from low-income households who had at least one child. Participation in an in-store Cooking Matters event was requested for incentivized subjects but optional for their nonincentivized controls. The sample included but was not limited to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants. Compared to the controls, incentivized shoppers—who were given an immediate 50 percent discount on qualifying fruit and vegetables—increased weekly spending on those items by 27 percent; this change was for fresh produce. (Moran et al, 9/1)

Urban Institute Next 50: Health-Related Social Needs

We can envision a future in which everyone has the same prospects for living a long and healthy life, no matter who they are or where they call home. All people live in safe and healthy environments. We all enjoy reliable access to health care, nutritious food, and stable housing. We have the knowledge and opportunity to make healthy choices about diet and exercise. And no one has to contend with the harms of persistent racial discrimination, violence, trauma, despair, and injustice. (9/4)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Facing A Potential Funding Crunch, Community Health Centers In Medically Underserved Areas Around The Country Report They Are Considering Reductions In Staffing And Services That Would Limit Patients’ Access To Care

With a key source of federal funding set to expire in September, community health centers across the country are considering steps to reduce staffing, close some locations and eliminate or reduce services as they cope with uncertainty about their future financing, according to a new KFF/GWU survey and analysis. The Community Health Center Fund (CHCF), established by the Affordable Care Act, accounts for 72 percent of health center grant funding and is set to expire at the end of September unless Congress extends it. The fund provided $4 billion in federal money to health centers in fiscal 2019. The CHCF helps 1,362 health centers provide care to 28 million patients annually in medically underserved rural and urban areas in the U.S., including patients who lack health insurance. It also helps pay for services that typically are not covered by insurance, such as dental care. (9/4)

Pediatrics: Cannabis Concentrate Use In Adolescents

Cannabis concentrates, which are cannabis plant extracts that contain high concentrations of Δ-9-tetrahydrocannbinol (THC), have become increasingly popular among adults in the United States. However, no studies have reported on the prevalence or correlates of cannabis concentrate use in adolescents, who, as a group, are thought to be particularly vulnerable to the harms of THC. (Meier et al, 9/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription