Research Roundup: E-Cigarettes; Surgical Safety; And Health Care Affordability

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

JAMA Internal Medicine: Association Between Electronic Cigarette Use And Smoking Reduction In France

This cohort study found that, among daily smokers in France, regular (daily) electronic cigarette use is associated with a significantly higher decrease in the number of cigarettes smoked per day as well as an increase in smoking cessation attempts. However, among former smokers, electronic cigarette use is associated with an increase in the rate of smoking relapse. (Gomajee et al, 7/15)

Pediatrics: Mental Health Problems And Initiation Of E-Cigarette And Combustible Cigarette Use

During adolescence, mental health problems may increase the risk of initiating combustible cigarette use. However, it is unknown if this association extends to electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes). We examined whether internalizing and externalizing problems were associated with initiation of e-cigarette, combustible cigarette, and dual-product use among adolescents. (Riehm et al, 7/1)

JAMA Oncology: Variations In Surgical Safety According To Affiliation Status With A Top-Ranked Cancer Hospital

Top-ranked cancer hospitals have increasingly shared their trusted brands with unranked hospitals in the community through hospital affiliations. Public perception in the United States is that the safety of care at hospitals improves after affiliation with a top-ranked hospital, a belief that increases preference for these hospitals. The extent to which affiliation with a top-ranked cancer hospital is associated with cancer surgery outcomes is unknown. (Resio et al, 7/11)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: State Actions To Improve The Affordability Of Health Insurance In The Individual Market

A number of states have taken steps to provide consumers with more affordable coverage options, although their approaches differ. Some states are implementing strategies that lower premiums by building on, and increasing the stability of the individual market. These actions include implementing reinsurance programs; adopting state individual mandate requirements; providing enhanced state-funded subsidies to certain marketplace enrollees; and implementing a public plan option in the marketplace. Other states are following the lead of the Trump administration by expanding the availability of lower cost coverage sold outside the marketplaces that does not comply with ACA standards—an approach that could increase marketplace premiums further. (Tolbert et al, 7/17)

The New York Times: Arthritis Is Tied To Heart Disease Risk

Having osteoarthritis may increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Osteoarthritis, the painful degenerative disease of the joint cartilage and bones that progresses with age, affects about 10 percent of men and 13 percent of women over 60. There is no cure. (Bakalar, 7/18)

