Research Roundup: Employer Insurance; Child Abuse; And Health Workers

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Commonwealth Fund: How Much US Households With Employer Insurance Spend Premiums OOP

In the years since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) took effect, public debate over the cost and quality of insurance has focused primarily on health plans sold through the marketplaces established by the law. There has been less attention on the 158 million Americans who have employer-based coverage. Faced with rising premiums, U.S. employers are sharing more of their costs with their workers, particularly through higher deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. Recent research indicates that employer plan premium contributions and out-of-pocket costs, like those for prescription drugs, are eating up an increasing portion of household budgets. (Hayes, Collins and Radley, 5/23)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Associations Of Child Maltreatment And Intimate Partner Violence With Elder Abuse In A US Chinese Population

People who have experienced abuse as a child or violence with an intimate partner might have higher odds of being abused again, but this has been insufficiently investigated regarding elder abuse. More conclusive evidence might be critical to assessment and prevention strategies. (Dong and Wang, 5/20)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Medicaid Financing Cliff: Implications For The Health Care Systems In Puerto Rico And USVI

his brief provides an overview of the status of the health care systems and Medicaid programs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) about one and a half years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck the islands in September 2017. The hurricanes exacerbated the territories’ existing economic and health care challenges by accelerating outmigration of residents and health care providers and destroying homes, schools, health care facilities, and other infrastructure. (Rudowitz, Hall and Lyons, 5/21)

Health Affairs: Integrating Community Health Workers Into Health Care Teams Without Coopting Them

Community health workers (CHWs) are trusted laypeople who help their communities achieve health and well-being. For generations, they’ve worked in church basements, shelters, and food pantries to address a variety of health and social needs. In recent years, this workforce has captured the attention of health care organizations looking to hit value-based payment targets that are heavily influenced by the social determinants of health. As a result, they increasingly are transitioning from their grassroots, community-based origins to become integrated members of health care teams. (Garfield and Kangovi, 5/10)

