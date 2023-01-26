Research Roundup: H. Pylori; Covid Vaccine; Prostate Cancer; CPR
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Resistant H Pylori Infections Linked To Use Of Antibiotics For COVID-19
Antibiotic treatments for Heliobacter pylori infections showed lower-than-accepted eradication rates in patients previously treated for COVID-19, according to the results of a randomized trial published last week in BMC Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 1/23)
CIDRAP:
The COVID Vaccine Success Story As A Springboard For Future Research
The harmonized approach and broad database created by the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), or Operation Warp Speed (OWS), to rapidly develop life-saving SARS-CoV-2 vaccines can be harnessed for future research on other public health threats that require a speedy response, according to a special communication published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 1/24)
ScienceDaily:
Neuronal Molecule Makes Prostate Cancer More Aggressive
Researchers discover a potential therapeutic avenue via neuronal endocrine receptors that could be helpful in battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer. (Thomas Jefferson University, 1/23)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Early Extracorporeal CPR For Refractory Out-Of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest
In patients with refractory out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, extracorporeal CPR and conventional CPR had similar effects on survival with a favorable neurologic outcome. (Suverein et al, 1/26)