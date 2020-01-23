Research Roundup: Low-Carb And Low-Fat Diets, Physician Burnout, Gender Disparities In Pay, And More

JAMA Internal Medicine: Association Of Low-Carbohydrate And Low-Fat Diets With Mortality Among US Adults

In this cohort study of 37 233 US adults 20 years or older, overall low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets were not associated with total mortality, but a healthy low-carbohydrate diet (lower amounts of low-quality carbohydrates and higher amounts of plant protein and unsaturated fat) and a healthy low-fat diet (lower amounts of saturated fat and higher amounts of high-quality carbohydrates and plant protein) were associated with lower total mortality. (Shan et al, 1/21)

American Academy Of Pediatrics: Burnout In Pediatric Residents: Three Years Of National Survey Data

More than 60% of eligible residents participated; burnout rates were >50% in all years and not consistently associated with any demographic or residency characteristics. Cross-sectional associations were significant between burnout and stress, sleepiness, quality of life, mindfulness, self-compassion, empathy, confidence in providing compassionate care (CCC), being on a high-acuity rotation, recent major medical error, recent time off, satisfaction with support and career choice, and attitudes about residency. (Kemper et al, 1/1)

Health Affairs: Differences In Starting Pay For Male And Female Physicians Persist; Explanations For The Gender Gap Remain Elusive

A large literature has documented differences in salary between male and female physicians. While few observers doubt that women earn less, on average, than men do, the extent to which certain factors contribute to the salary difference remains a topic of considerable debate. Using ordinary least squares regression and Oaxaca-Blinder decomposition models for new physicians who accepted positions in patient care for the years 1999–2017, we examined how the gender gap in total starting pay evolved and the extent to which preferences in work-life balance factors affect the gap. We found that the physician earnings gap between men and women persisted over the study period. Interestingly, despite important gender differences in preferences for control over work-life balance, such factors had virtually no ability to explain the gender difference in salary. The implication is that there remain unmeasured factors that result in a large pay gap between men and women. (Sasso et al, 1/22)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Assessment Of Paid Childbearing And Family Leave Policies For Administrative Staff At Top US Medical Schools

Integrating work and family commitments can be difficult, especially after the birth, adoption, or placement of a child. Institutional family leave policies have been reviewed at top US medical schools for faculty and resident physicians, but to our knowledge, policies for administrative staff have not been studied. (Vance et al, 1/21)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Abortion Knowledge And Attitudes: KFF Polling And Policy Insights

KFF has a long history of providing insights into national and state-level reproductive health care policy including a series of public opinion polls examining the experiences and attitudes of the general public and the group most likely to be impacted by such policies – women between the ages of 18 and 49. In recent years, many states have passed laws restricting access to abortion and the Trump administration has made a number of changes to federal reproductive health policy, including major changes to the federal Title X family planning program. (Kirzinger et al, 1/22)

The New York Times: Having Children, Breastfeeding May Cut Risk Of Early Menopause

Pregnancy and breastfeeding are associated with a reduced risk for early menopause, new research suggests. Menopause before age 45 has been linked to osteoporosis, depression, dementia, cardiovascular disease and premature death. It affects about 10 percent of women in the United States. (Bakalar, 1/22)

The New York Times: Do Our Babies Need To Move More?

In a world that encourages inactivity, even our babies may be moving too little, according to an innovative new study of physical activity patterns during a child’s first year of life. The study, which used tiny activity trackers to monitor babies’ movements, found associations between infants’ squirming, kicking, crawling or stillness and the levels of fat around their middles, raising provocative questions about just how early any links between inactivity and obesity might begin. (Reynolds, 1/22)

