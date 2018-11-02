Research Roundup: Medicaid Costs; Domestic Violence; Drug Monitoring Programs

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Pediatrics: Medicaid Expenditures Among Children With Noncomplex Chronic Diseases

One percent of children with the highest expenditures accounted for 20% of Medicaid expenditures in children with NC-CDs; mental health conditions account for a large proportion of aggregate Medicaid spending in children with NC-CDs. (Bettenhausen, Richardson, Shah et. al., 11/1)

Health Affairs: Assessing The Impact Of State Policies For Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs On High-Risk Opioid Prescriptions

Our analysis of information from a large commercial insurance database indicated that comprehensive use mandates implemented during 2011–15 were associated with a 6–9 percent reduction in opioid prescriptions with high risk for misuse and overdose. We also found delegate laws to be associated with reductions of a similar magnitude for selected outcomes. In general, the effects of all three policies strengthened over time, especially beginning in the second year after implementation. (Bao, Wen, Johnson et. al., 10/1)

Urban Institute: Homeowner And Renter Experiences Of Material Hardship

Compounded with the fact that housing is the biggest monthly expense for many households, those who find themselves struggling to keep a roof overhead may be faced with the difficult choice of foregoing other basic needs such as food and health care. This brief looks closely at financial insecurity and material hardship among homeowners and renters, controlling for demographic and economic differences and income. (Scally and Gonzalez, 11/1)

JAMA: Screening For Intimate Partner Violence, Elder Abuse, And Abuse Of Vulnerable Adults: Evidence Report And Systematic Review For The US Preventive Services Task Force

Intimate partner violence (IPV), elder abuse, and abuse of vulnerable adults are common and result in adverse health outcomes. ...Although available screening tools may reasonably identify women experiencing IPV, trials of IPV screening in adult women did not show a reduction in IPV or improvement in quality of life over 3 to 18 months. (Feltner, Wallace, Berkman et. al., 10/23)

