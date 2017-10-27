Research Roundup: Medicaid Payment Reform; Tanning Salon Compliance; Robotic-Assisted Surgery

The Commonwealth Fund: Medicaid Payment Reform 10 Expansion States

States have made health system reform a core element of their Medicaid expansions, with the aim of improving access, quality, efficiency, and population health. States have sought to incorporate evidence-based practice and payment strategies, with an emphasis on populations likely to benefit from improved care management and on better integration of treatment for physical and behavioral health problems. Seven of 10 are directly engaged in provider payment and delivery system reform. Agencies noted the importance of experienced provider networks in addressing complex health and social needs, along with managed care’s role in quality improvement and payment reform. (Rosenbaum, Schmucker, Rothenberg et al, 10/25)

Jama Dermatology: Tanning Salon Compliance In States With Legislation To Protect Youth Access

In this cross-sectional telephone survey of 427 tanning salons in 42 states and the District of Columbia, 159 tanning salons were out of compliance with state legislation. Statistically significant decreases in compliance were found for rural, independently owned, and southern US tanning salons. Tanning salon compliance with state laws restricting access to minors is unsatisfactory, and monitoring and enforcement efforts are needed to ensure compliance with these laws that are intended to minimize the harmful effects of UV tanning in minors. (Williams, Buhalog, Blumenthal et al, 10/25)

JAMA: Robotic-Assisted Vs Conventional Laparoscopic Surgery For Rectal Cancer

Among patients with rectal adenocarcinoma suitable for curative resection, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, as compared with conventional laparoscopic surgery, did not significantly reduce the risk of conversion to open laparotomy. These findings suggest that robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, when performed by surgeons with varying experience with robotic surgery, does not confer an advantage in rectal cancer resection. (Jayne, Pigazzi and Marshall, 10/24)

Health Affairs: Emergency Department Visits For Firearm-Related Injuries In The United States, 2006–14

Firearm-related deaths are the third leading cause of injury-related deaths in the United States. Yet limited data exist on contemporary epidemiological trends and risk factors for firearm-related injuries. Using data from the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample, we report epidemiological trends and quantify the clinical and financial burden associated with emergency department (ED) visits for firearm-related injuries. (Gani, Sakran and Canner, 10/12)

