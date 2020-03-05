Research Roundup: Mercury Exposure, Pay For Women In Medicine, Heat Waves And Premature Birth, And More

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Reuters: Mercury Exposure Tied To Skin Cancer Risk

Americans who eat a lot of mercury-containing seafood might be at increased risk for skin cancer, suggests a study based on national surveys. Data from 29,000 adults showed those with the highest mercury levels in their blood were 79% more likely to report having had a non-melanoma skin cancer than those with the lowest levels. (3/3)

Reuters: Women In Top U.S. Medical School Positions Earn Less Than Men

Even in top positions at U.S. medical schools, women earn less than men, a study suggests. Women who chaired departments at state medical schools were paid less than men with the same job, even after accounting for factors such as length of time in the field, number of papers published and number of government grants obtained, according to the analysis published in JAMA Internal Medicine. (3/2)

The New York Times: Heat Waves May Raise Risk Of Premature Birth

Hotter and longer heat waves might increase the rate of preterm birth, new research suggests. Birth before 37 weeks of gestation is a leading cause of infant illness and death. The reasons for it are multiple and complex, but some previous studies have found evidence that one contributor could be extreme hot weather. (Bakalar, 3/2)

CIDRAP: UK Study Links Frequent Antibiotic Use To Higher Risk Of Hospitalization

A large study of electronic health records in the United Kingdom has found a link between the number of antibiotic prescriptions and the risk of infection-related hospitalization. The study, published today in BMC Medicine, found that patients with more antibiotic prescriptions had a higher risk of infection-related hospital admissions over time, with the risk increasing along with the number of prescriptions. (Dall, 3/2)

CIDRAP: Study: Inappropriate Presurgical Antibiotic Use Common In Children

A point-prevalence study of 32 US children's hospitals found that prophylactic (preventive) antibiotics were inappropriately given in 33.0% of pediatric surgical patients. The study, published today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, was led by members of the SHARPS Collaborative based at Washington University in St. Louis. The researchers collected chart data from the hospitals' electronic medical records from September 2016 to December 2017, identifying 1,324 children receiving antibiotics (cefazolin, clindamycin, vancomycin, cefoxitin, and piperacillin/tazobactam) for surgical prophylaxis. (3/4)

Reuters: HPV Tied To Miscarriages And Preterm Births

Pregnant women infected with human papillomavirus (HPV) may be at increased risk for miscarriages and preterm deliveries, a review of past research suggests. Mothers who have HPV are almost twice as likely as those who are not infected to have their water break before babies are full-term and 50% more likely to deliver babies too early, the analysis of data from 38 previous studies found. Women with HPV are also more than twice as likely to experience a miscarriage or stillbirth. (3/2)

