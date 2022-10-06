Research Roundup: MRNA; Diabetes; Dermatomyositis; Light-Based Therapy
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Scientists Discover Dual-Function Messenger RNA
A new study has discovered an unprecedented pathway producing telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA). (Arizona State University, 10/3)
Nature:
When Insulin Isn’t Enough: Targeting Glucagon In Type 1 Diabetes
A phase 2 study fails to meet its primary endpoint, but the treatment — a glucagon receptor antagonist — shows clinically relevant improvements in glycemic control, warranting further investigation as a potential adjunct to insulin. (Van Name and Sherr, 10/3)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Trial Of Intravenous Immune Globulin In Dermatomyositis
We conducted a randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving patients with active dermatomyositis. (Aggarwal, M.D., et al, 10/6)
The Lancet:
Inside-The-Body Light Delivery System Using Endovascular Therapy-Based Light Illumination Technology
Light-based therapies are promising for treating diseases including cancer, hereditary conditions, and protein-related disorders. However, systems, methods, and devices that deliver light deep inside the body are limited. This study aimed to develop an endovascular therapy-based light illumination technology (ET-BLIT), capable of providing deep light irradiation within the body. (Tsukamoto et al, 10/5)