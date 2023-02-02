Research Roundup: MS; Candida Auris; Clinical Trial Recruitment; And More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Researcher Takes Another Step Toward Discovering How A Brain Molecule Could Halt MS
A researcher is one step closer to demonstrating the potential of a brain molecule called fractalkine to halt and even reverse the effects of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. (University of Alberta, 2/1)
CIDRAP:
Pilot Study Identifies Risk Factors For Candida Auris Colonization
A pilot study conducted at three New York City healthcare facilities identified patients with risk factors for Candida auris colonization, researchers with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported yesterday in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Dall, 2/1)
Axios:
Paradigm Raises $203 Million To Improve Clinical Trial Recruitment
Paradigm, a New York-based clinical trial tech platform, raised $203 million in Series A funding and acquired an oncology patient recruitment startup called Deep Lens. Clinical trial recruitment is a costly bottleneck for drug development, yet many patients struggle to access relevant trials. Thus a new class of matchmaking infrastructure startups like Paradigm, whose outsized bankroll could help it quickly catch rivals. (Primack, 1/30)
ScienceDaily:
A Neuro-Chip To Manage Brain Disorders
Researchers have combined low-power chip design, machine learning algorithms, and soft implantable electrodes to produce a neural interface that can identify and suppress symptoms of various neurological disorders. (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, 1/30)