Research Roundup: Omicron In Pregnancy; High Blood Pressure; Alzheimer’s
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Omicron Infection In Pregnant Women Tied To Poor Outcomes, Especially In Unvaccinated
A multinational study of pregnant women and their newborns admitted to hospitals suggests that infection with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is associated with an elevated risk of severe maternal illness and death, particularly in unvaccinated patients with symptoms. (Van Beusekom, 1/18)
Science Daily:
Ten-Minute Scan Enables Detection And Cure Of The Commonest Cause Of High Blood Pressure
Doctors have used a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in one-in-twenty people with high blood pressure. (Queen Mary University of London, 1/16)
Science Daily:
Six Minutes Of High-Intensity Exercise Could Delay The Onset Of Alzheimer's Disease
New research shows that a short but intense bout of cycling increases the production of a specialized protein that is essential for brain formation, learning and memory, and could protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline. This insight on exercise is part of the drive to develop accessible, equitable and affordable non-pharmacological approaches that anyone can adopt to promote healthy aging. (The Physiological Society, 1/12)