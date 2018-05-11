Research Roundup: Pain Management; Zika Testing In Blood Donations

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

JAMA Psychiatry: Association Of Efficacy Of Resistance Exercise Training With Depressive Symptoms: Meta-Analysis And Meta-Regression Analysis Of Randomized Clinical Trials

What is the overall association of efficacy of resistance exercise training with depressive symptoms, and which logical, theoretical, and/or prior empirical variables are associated with depressive symptoms? ...The available empirical evidence supports resistance exercise training as an alternative and/or adjuvant therapy for depressive symptoms. (Gordon, McDowell, Hallgren et. al., 5/9)

New England Journal of Medicine: Investigational Testing For Zika Virus Among U.S. Blood Donors

The American Red Cross implemented investigational screening of donated blood for ZIKV RNA by means of transcription-mediated amplification (TMA). ...Among the 9 confirmed ZIKV-positive donations, only 4 were IgM-negative; of these donations, all 3 that were tested were reactive on minipool TMA. (Saá, Proctor, Foster et. al., 5/10)

RAND: Unmet Mental Health Treatment Need And Attitudes Toward Online Mental Health Services Among Community College Students

Among students with psychological distress (N=1,557), 28% reported prior in-person service use and 3% reported online mental health services use; most (60%) reported willingness to use online services. Students with no prior in-person treatment were less likely than those with history of in-person treatment to endorse preferences for in-person services (adjusted odds ratio=.54). (Dunbar, Sontag-Padilla, Kase et. al., 4/24)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Association Between Psychological Interventions And Chronic Pain Outcomes In Older Adults: A Systematic Review And Meta-Analysis

Do older adults with chronic pain benefit from psychological therapies? ...Among older adults with chronic pain, psychological therapies have a small, but statistically significant, benefit for reducing pain and catastrophizing beliefs and improving self-efficacy for managing pain. (Niknejad, Bolier, Henderson et. al., 5/7)

Annals Of Internal Medicine: Cancer Projections In HIV-Infected U.S. Adults Through 2030

The cancer burden among PLWH is projected to shift, with prostate and lung cancer expected to emerge as the most common types by 2030. Cancer will remain an important comorbid condition, and expanded access to HIV therapies and cancer prevention, screening, and treatment is needed. (Shiels, Islam, Rosenberg et. al., 5/8)

