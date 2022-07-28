Research Roundup: Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine; Long Covid; Supplemental Vitamin D; Cell Movement
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Promising Developments In Pursuit To Design Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine
Researchers have shown that a specific area of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is a promising target for a pan-coronavirus vaccine that could offer some protection against new virus variants, common colds, and help prepare for future pandemics. (The Francis Crick Institute, 7/27)
CIDRAP:
Persistent Brain Fog, Hair Loss Highlighted In Long-COVID Studies
Two new studies describe long-COVID symptoms, with one finding that 53% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients still had cognitive impairment ("brain fog") 13 months after infection, and another adding conditions such as hair loss and sexual dysfunction to the list of persistent symptoms among outpatients. (Van Beusekom, 7/27)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Supplemental Vitamin D And Incident Fractures In Midlife And Older Adults
In an ancillary study of the Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), we tested whether supplemental vitamin D3 would result in a lower risk of fractures than placebo. (LeBoff, M.D., et al, 7/28)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Identify How Cells Move Faster Through Mucus Than Blood
Researchers have discovered that certain cells move surprisingly faster in thicker fluid because their ruffled edges sense the viscosity of their environment and adapt to increase their speed. Their combined results in cancer and fibroblast cells suggest that the viscosity of a cell's surrounding environment is an important contributor to disease, and may help explain tumor progression, scarring in mucus-filled lungs affected by cystic fibrosis, and the wound-healing process. (University of Toronto, 7/25)