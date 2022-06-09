Research Roundup: Parkinson’s; Antibiotics; Rectal Cancer; More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
The Lancet:
Distressing Dreams And Risk Of Parkinson's Disease: A Population-Based Cohort Study
Parkinson's disease (PD) is associated with alterations to the phenomenology of dreaming - including an increased frequency of distressing dreams. Whether distressing dreams may precede the development of PD is unknown. This study investigated the association between frequent distressing dreams and the risk of incident PD. (Dr. Abidemi I. Otaiku, 6/8)
CIDRAP:
Gender Bias May Affect Acceptance Of Antibiotic Stewardship Efforts
A single-center study suggests gender bias may play a role in whether antibiotic stewardship recommendations by pharmacists are accepted by hospitalists, researchers reported yesterday in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. ... During the intervention period (May to October 2019), pharmacists conducted 295 antibiotic timeouts: 158 were conducted by 12 women and 137 were conducted by 8 men. Pharmacists recommended an antibiotic change in 82 timeouts (27.8%), of which 51 (62.2%) were accepted. Compared with male pharmacists, female pharmacists were less likely to recommend a discharge antibiotic change (19.0% vs 38.0%). Female pharmacists were also far less likely to have a recommendation accepted (33.3% vs 78.8%). Thus, timeouts conducted by female versus male pharmacists were less likely to result in an antibiotic change (6.3% vs 29.9%). (6/8)
CIDRAP:
Electronic Algorithms Show Promise For Identifying Antibiotic Overuse
Electronic algorithms developed by an antibiotic stewardship team at the University of Pennsylvania were highly accurate in detecting inappropriate antibiotic prescribing for bronchitis and pharyngitis, scientists reported yesterday in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (6/7)
ScienceDaily:
Targeted Micronutrition Ameliorates Allergy Symptoms: Study Offers A New Approach In The Care Of Allergy Sufferers
Micronutrient deficiencies can promote inflammation and render the immune system particularly sensitive to allergenic substances. In particular, iron deficiency signals danger to immune cells and leads to a more pronounced, exaggerated immune response. For the first time, scientists have conducted a placebo-controlled trial and showed that targeted dietary measures can reduce the symptom burden in allergic reactions. The researchers are therefore treading a completely new path in the care of allergy sufferers. (Medical University of Vienna, 6/7)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Governance Of Emerging Technologies In Health And Medicine — Creating A New Framework
With scientific innovation accelerating and becoming increasingly decentralized, technologies are diffusing rapidly across previously stable boundaries, no longer staying in their assigned regulatory, market, or academic lanes. Genetic testing — no longer confined to the laboratory or clinic — is now available directly to consumers and is used in law enforcement, immigration, and other areas for diagnosis, identification, and entertainment. Neurotechnologies — such as transcranial direct current stimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation — are being sold to and used by the public for a variety of applications, and they are sometimes even being built by laypeople from kits or according to instructions available online. And artificial intelligence and machine learning have permeated many areas of human endeavor and created new, virtual spaces in which people can operate, interact, and innovate. (Matthews, Ph.D., et al, 6/9)
ScienceDaily:
Promising Rectal Cancer Study
A scientist comments on the evolving treatment of rectal cancer in light of findings from a study that found the immunotherapy drug dostarlimab was especially effective in a phase II clinical trial of a dozen patients with a subtype of rectal cancer. (UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, 6/5)
CIDRAP:
Study Details Emergence Of Drug-Resistant Salmonella In Brazilian Chicken
An analysis of Salmonella isolates from Brazilian chickens suggests that the introduction of a Salmonella vaccine and increasing antibiotic use by Brazilian farmers has resulted in Salmonella strains that are more antibiotic resistant but may be less likely to cause human disease, UK and Brazilian researchers reported yesterday in PLOS Genetics. (6/3)