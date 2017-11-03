Research Roundup: Pesticide’s Effects On Reproduction; Readmissions Reduction

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

JAMA Internal Medicine: Pesticide Residue Intake And Assisted Reproductive Technology Outcomes

In a cohort of 325 women undergoing infertility treatment with assisted reproductive technology, intake of high–pesticide residue fruits and vegetables was associated with a lower probability of live birth, while low–pesticide residue fruit and vegetable intake was not associated with this outcome. Dietary pesticide exposure within the range of typical human exposure may be associated with adverse reproductive consequences. (Chiu, Williams, Gillman et. al., 10/30)

Urban Institute: How Have Providers Responded To The Increased Demand For Health Care Under The Affordable Care Act?

With 20 million more people insured today under the Affordable Care Act, health care providers have had to adapt to the increased demand for health care services. ...The number of urgent care and retails clinics grew, but telemedicine did not expand substantially. Behavioral health services remained the most significant unmet need. (Wishner and Burton, 11/2)

New England Journal of Medicine: Effect Of A Hospital-Wide Measure On The Readmissions Reduction Program

The Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program penalizes hospitals that have high 30-day readmission rates across specific conditions. ...A transition to a hospital-wide readmission measure would only modestly increase the number of hospitals eligible for penalties and would substantially increase the penalties for safety-net hospitals. (Zuckerman, Joynt Maddox, Sheingold, et.al., 10/19)

Health Affairs: Prevalence, Treatment, And Unmet Treatment Needs Of US Adults With Mental Health And Substance Use Disorders

We examined prevalence, treatment patterns, trends, and correlates of mental health and substance use treatments among adults with co-occurring disorders. Our data were from the 325,800 adults who participated in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in the period 2008–14. ...Rates of receiving care only for mental health, receiving treatment only for substance use, and receiving both types of care among adults with co-occurring disorders remained unchanged during the study period. (Han, Compton, Blanco et. al., 10/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription