Research Roundup: Plant Vs. Meat Diets; Cancer Treatments; And Title X Funding

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

JAMA Internal Medicine: Association Of Animal And Plant Protein Intake With All-Cause And Cause-Specific Mortality

In this cohort study of 70 696 Japanese adults followed up for a mean of 18 years, higher intake of plant protein was associated with lower total mortality. Moreover, substitution of plant protein for animal protein, mainly for red or processed meat protein, was associated with lower risk of total, cancer-related, and cardiovascular disease–related mortality. (Budhathoki et al, 8/26)

Health Affairs: Contribution Of Care Source To Cancer Treatment Cost Variation In The US Military Health System

The US Military Health System (MHS) provides universal access to health care for more than nine million eligible beneficiaries through direct care in military treatment facilities or purchased care in civilian facilities. Using information from linked cancer registry and administrative databases, we examined how care source contributed to cancer treatment cost variation in the MHS for patients ages 18–64 who were diagnosed with colon, female breast, or prostate cancer in the period 2003–14. (Eaglehouse et al, 8/5)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: The Status Of Participation In The Title X Federal Family Planning Program

New regulations issued by the federal Office of Population Affairs (OPA) in March 2019 prohibit Title X clinics from providing abortion referrals, require physical separation of abortion services, and mandate prenatal care referrals for all pregnant women. These regulations have resulted in eight separate lawsuits against the regulations. Although a preliminary injunction initially blocked the regulations from being implemented, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and the rule became effective July 15, 2019. (8/27)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Use Of “Doctor” Badges For Physician Role Identification During Clinical Training

Clinical care teams in academic medical centers consist of members with various functions and levels of training. Patients and their families are often disoriented by the changing tide of medical staff. Reports show that only 40% of inpatients correctly identify their hospital physicians.1 Role misidentification, or incorrect identification of an individual’s contribution to the health care team, has negative consequences for patient care and physician wellness. Frequent role misidentification of female physicians may contribute to a lesser sense of belonging, a perception of a lack of self-efficacy for career advancement, and increased burnout.2,3 Although role misidentification is anecdotally acknowledged to be a common occurrence, to our knowledge, there are no evidence-based reports about its prevalence or possible interventions. (Foote et al, 8/26)

