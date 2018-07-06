Research Roundup: Presidential Candidates And Health Reform; Partner Violence; And Alcohol

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Commonwealth Fund: Getting Ready For Health Reform 2020: Presidential Campaigns

Proposals related to health care have grown in scope in both parties’ presidential platforms over the past century and affect both agendas and assessments of a president’s success. Continued controversy over the Affordable Care Act, potential reversals in gains in coverage and affordability, and voters’ concern suggest a central role for health policy in the 2020 election. Republicans will most likely continue to advance devolution, deregulation, and capped federal financing, while Democrats will likely overlay their support of the Affordable Care Act with some type of Medicare-based public plan option. The plans’ contours and specifics will be developed in the months ahead. (Lambrew, 6/26)

Pediatrics: Intimate Partner Violence, Depression, And Child Growth And Development

This study reveals that maternal depressive symptoms and IPV are associated with adverse child nutritional and developmental outcomes. Further research is needed to develop programs to address IPV and depression among women and enhance the growth and development of their children. (Neamah et al, 7/1)

Pediatrics: Emergency Department Alcohol Intervention: Effects On Dating Violence And Depression

A single-session ED BI revealed previously to show promise in reducing underage drinking also demonstrates promise in preventing dating violence perpetration and depression symptoms. These technology-enhanced BIs could be particularly helpful given the potential for more efficient resource usage and ease of future implementation. (Ngo et al, 7/1)

JAMA Internal Medicine: The Carbohydrate-Insulin Model Of Obesity: Beyond “Calories In, Calories Out”

Despite intensive research, the causes of the obesity epidemic remain incompletely understood and conventional calorie-restricted diets continue to lack long-term efficacy. According to the carbohydrate-insulin model (CIM) of obesity, recent increases in the consumption of processed, high–glycemic-load carbohydrates produce hormonal changes that promote calorie deposition in adipose tissue, exacerbate hunger, and lower energy expenditure. Basic and genetic research provides mechanistic evidence in support of the CIM. (Ludwig and Ebbeling, 7/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription