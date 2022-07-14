Research Roundup: Pulse Oximeters; Nipah; Covid; Retractions; And More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
Stat:
Inaccurate Pulse Oximeter Readings Tied To Less Supplemental Oxygen In ICU
Patients with darker skin who received less accurate readings of their oxygen levels using pulse oximeters — the ubiquitous devices clamped on hospitalized patients’ fingers — also received less supplemental oxygen during ICU stays, according to a study published Monday. (McFarling, 7/11)
CIDRAP:
Moderna Begins Clinical Trial Of MRNA Nipah Vaccine
Moderna today announced that first participants have been immunized in a phase 1 clinical trial of its candidate mRNA vaccine against Nipah virus. In a statement, the company said the vaccine was developed with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health. ... Nipah virus can spread from animals through consumption of contaminated food or directly from infected people. Acute respiratory symptoms can occur alongside encephalitis that may produce coma or death. It is considered a pandemic threat with bioterrorism potential. (7/12)
AP:
With New Permit, Johns Hopkins Can Keep Up Barn Owl Research
After securing a new state permit, a Johns Hopkins University researcher will be allowed to continue medical experiments on barn owls that have been criticized by a leading animal rights group. ... The experiments involve the placement of electrodes into the brains of the owls. The electrodes do not hurt or damage the birds, though the owls are ultimately euthanized, Eric Hutchinson, director of the university’s Research Animal Resources, told the newspaper. (7/10)
The Washington Post:
Retractions Aren’t A Panacea For Bad Research
In a paper published in PNAS last month, researchers say most retractions do not happen soon enough to prevent the spread of faulty science. The team studied nearly 3,000 retracted papers from the past decade, looking at their reach in news publications, social media and elsewhere online. When they compared the discredited papers’ reach with that of 13,500 studies that were not retracted, they found the problematic papers received more attention and were mentioned more often on news platforms than their counterparts, probably because of their compelling results. (Blakemore, 7/9)
In covid research —
CIDRAP:
Myocarditis, Pericarditis Linked To Both MRNA COVID Vaccines
A Kaiser Permanente–led study reveals that both mRNA COVID vaccines are associated with a slightly increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart-related inflammation) in 18- to 39-year-olds, with the risk slightly increased in Moderna recipients. (7/12)
CIDRAP:
Nitric Oxide Boosts Oxygen In Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Pneumonia
Inhaled high-dose nitric oxide (INO200) safely shortened time on supplemental oxygen and hospital stays among pregnant women diagnosed as having severe bilateral COVID-19 pneumonia, suggests a new study led by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers. (Van Beusekom, 7/11)
CIDRAP:
Better Brain Function, Fewer Long-COVID Symptoms After Hyperbaric Oxygen
Long-COVID patients in Israel who underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) saw improvement in brain function and cognitive, psychiatric, and physical symptoms, according to a report published today in Scientific Reports. (7/12)
CIDRAP:
Study: Kids Spent 20% Less Time In Physical Activity Amid COVID-19
Children worldwide engaged in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity for an estimated 17 minutes (20%) less a day during the COVID-19 pandemic—a rate that grew to 25% when the study period was longer—reveals an international systematic review and meta-analysis published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics. (Van Beusekom, 7/12)