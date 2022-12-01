Research Roundup: Schizophrenia; Parkinson’s; Zika; ADHD; More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Scientists Link Rare Genetic Phenomenon To Neuron Function, Schizophrenia
Using state-of-the-art whole-genome sequencing and machine learning techniques, researchers conducted one of the first and the largest investigations of tandem repeats in schizophrenia, elucidating their contribution to the development of this devastating disease. (University Of North Carolina Health Care, 11/30)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Trial Of Deferiprone In Parkinson’s Disease
Iron content is increased in the substantia nigra of persons with Parkinson’s disease and may contribute to the pathophysiology of the disorder. Early research suggests that the iron chelator deferiprone can reduce nigrostriatal iron content in persons with Parkinson’s disease, but its effects on disease progression are unclear. (Devos et al, 12/1)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Buprenorphine Versus Methadone For Opioid Use Disorder In Pregnancy
Opioid agonist therapy is strongly recommended for pregnant persons with opioid use disorder. Buprenorphine may be associated with more favorable neonatal and maternal outcomes than methadone, but existing data are limited. (Suarez et al, 12/1)
CIDRAP:
Babies Exposed To Zika Before Birth May Have Brain Issues In Early Childhood
"There are still many unanswered questions about the long-term impacts of Zika on children exposed in utero," said Sarah Mulkey, MD, PhD, the study's first author, in a press release. "These findings are another piece of the puzzle that provides insight into the long-term neurodevelopment of children with prenatal Zika virus exposure. Further evaluation is needed as these children get older." (11/30)
ScienceDaily:
How Women Can Reduce The Risk Of Hip Fracture
Increasing intake of protein and drinking regular cups of tea or coffee is a way women could reduce their risk of suffering a hip fracture, according to new research. (University of Leeds, 11/28)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Trial Of Training To Reduce Driver Inattention In Teens With ADHD
Teens with attention deficit–hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at increased risk for motor vehicle collisions. A computerized skills-training program to reduce long glances away from the roadway, a contributor to collision risk, may ameliorate driving risks among teens with ADHD. (Epstein et al, 12/1)