Research Roundup: Suicide Ideation; Medicaid Expansion; And Premium Changes

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Pediatrics: Hospitalization For Suicide Ideation Or Attempt: 2008–2015

Encounters for SI and SA at US children’s hospitals increased steadily from 2008 to 2015 and accounted for an increasing percentage of all hospital encounters. Increases were noted across all age groups, with consistent seasonal patterns that persisted over the study period. The growing impact of pediatric mental health disorders has important implications for children’s hospitals and health care delivery systems. (Plemmons et al, 6/1)

The Commonwealth Fund: Complex Needs Medicaid Expansion Enrollees Low Incomes

Early Medicaid expansion enrollees in urban Minnesota were largely nonwhite, male, and unmarried and had low educational attainment. In this very poor population, rates of homelessness, substance use, and mental illness were very high. More than 25 percent of adults dealt with two or more of these challenges, while 10 percent experienced all three. Providing access to a range of highly integrated health and social services may be the best way to help these individuals. (Shippee and Vickery, 5/31)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Tracking 2019 Premium Changes On ACA Exchanges

Insurers submit filings every year to state regulators detailing their plans to participate in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces (also called exchanges). These filings include information on the premiums insurers plan to charge in the coming year and which areas they plan to serve. Each state or the federal government reviews premiums to ensure they are accurate and justifiable before the rate goes into effect, though regulators have varying types of authority and states make varying amounts of rate review information public. This analysis looks at preliminary lowest-cost bronze and second lowest-cost silver premiums in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. (Kamal, Cox, Long, Semanskee and Levitt, 6/6)

JAMA Internal Medicine: An Advance Care Planning Video Decision Support Tool For Nursing Home Residents With Advanced Dementia: A Cluster Randomized Clinical Trial

In this cluster randomized clinical trial of 402 patients with advanced dementia, do-not-hospitalize directives, care preferences, and burdensome treatments did not significantly differ between trial arms. In intervention facilities, residents were more likely to have directives to withhold tube-feeding, and, when comfort care was preferred, to have do-not-hospitalize and no tube-feeding directives. (Mitchell et al, 6/4)

Urban Institute: Changes To Title X Funding Could Affect Access To Health Care For Millions Of Women

On May 22, the department of Health and Human Services released proposed regulations, supported by the White House, that would place new restrictions on the use of Title X family planning program funding. Title X provides $286 million a year to safety net family planning clinics like Planned Parenthood and state public health departments to provide birth control services, pregnancy tests, screenings, and general medical care. Federal funds currently cannot be used to pay for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or endangerment of a woman's life. The proposed rule would withhold all federal funds from family planning clinics and providers that perform or refer patients to abortion services. (Johnston and Shartzer, 5/23)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Effect Of Increased Inpatient Attending Physician Supervision On Medical Errors, Patient Safety, And Resident Education: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Increased direct attending physician supervision did not significantly reduce the medical error rate. In designing morning work rounds, residency programs should reconsider their balance of patient safety, learning needs, and resident autonomy. (Finn, Metlay and Chang, 6/4)

