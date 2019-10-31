Research Roundup: The Benefits Of Eating Fish; Bias In Medicine; And Food Insecurity

The New York Times: Why Children (And Pregnant Women) May Want To Eat More Fish

Does fish make children smarter? There is some evidence that it might. In two reviews of data from 44 studies, researchers have concluded that eating seafood during pregnancy and childhood is associated with improved performance on tests of mental skills. (Bakalar, 10/30)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Physician And Trainee Experiences With Patient Bias

In this qualitative study of convenience samples of 50 trainees and physicians, participants reported a wide range of experiences with biased patient behavior ranging from belittling comments to outright rejection of care. Participants described a large negative effect on their emotional well-being and the clinical care environment, and many described uncertainty regarding appropriate and effective ways to respond to these encounters. (Wheeler et al, 10/28)

American Academy Of Pediatrics: Food Insecurity, Health, And Development In Children Under Age Four Years

Among children <4 years of age, food insecurity is associated with fair or poor health and developmental risk, not with anthropometry. Findings support American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for food insecurity screening and referrals to help families cope with economic hardships and associated stressors. (Drennen et al, 10/1)

Urban Institute: Administration’s SNAP Proposal Could Affect Free School Lunch—And Now We Know How Much

In an earlier blog post, I highlighted how changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could limit access to free school lunches, but at the time, we had little data on just how many children would be affected. Now, Urban Institute researchers have run the numbers, and they show the consequences could be further reaching than initially estimated because of effects on schools that use the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to provide free lunch to all students. CEP, which has been linked to health (PDF), behavioral, and academic gains, relies on the number of students certified as free-lunch eligible through participation in SNAP or programs like it. (Tilsley, 10/30)

