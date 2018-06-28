Research Roundup: TV Ads and the Individual Market; Differences in Obesity by Demographics

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Health Affairs: TV Advertising Volumes Were Associated With Insurance Marketplace Shopping And Enrollment In 2014

This study combined survey data from the 2014 National Health Interview Survey on adults ages 18–64 with data on volumes of televised advertisements aired in respondents’ counties of residence during the 2013–14 open enrollment period. We found that people living in counties with higher numbers of ads sponsored by the federal government were significantly more likely to shop for and enroll in a Marketplace plan. (Gollust et al., 6/1)

JAMA: Differences in Obesity Prevalence by Demographic Characteristics and Urbanization Level Among Adults in the United States, 2013-2016

In this nationally representative survey of adults in the United States, the age-adjusted prevalence of obesity and severe obesity in 2013-2016 varied by level of urbanization, with significantly greater prevalence of obesity and severe obesity among adults living in nonmetropolitan statistical areas compared with adults living in large metropolitan statistical areas. (Hales, Fryar, Carroll, 6/19)

Pediatrics: The Cycle of Child Protection Services Involvement: A Cohort Study of Adolescent Mothers

To determine if adolescent mothers who were in the care of child protection services (CPS) when they gave birth to their first child are more likely to have that child taken into CPS care before the child’s second birthday than adolescent mothers who were not in the care of CPS. ... Findings support an intergenerational cycle of involvement with CPS. More and better services are required for adolescent mothers who give birth while in care of CPS. (Wall-Wieler, Brownell, Singal, Nickel and Roos, 6/1)

NEJM: Growing Ranks of Advanced Practice Clinicians — Implications for the Physician Workforce

Nurse practitioners and physician assistants are providing an increasing share of health care services, and education programs have proliferated. These dynamics will have lasting effects on the health care workforce and on relationships among health professionals. (Auerbach, Staiger and Buerhaus, 6/21)

