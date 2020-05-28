Research Roundup: Uninsured Mothers; COVID Disparities; Wellness Programs; And More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
Urban Institute:
Uninsured New Mothers' Health And Health Care Challenges Highlight The Benefits Of Increasing Postpartum Medicaid Coverage
Alarming increases in US maternal mortality have generated national attention and a search for policy solutions to promote maternal health. This analysis uses 2015–18 data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to document access and affordability challenges facing uninsured new mothers and 2015–17 data from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment and Monitoring System (PRAMS) to describe the health status of women who lost Medicaid coverage following their pregnancies. About 1 in 5 uninsured new moms reported at least one unmet need for medical care because of cost in the past year, and over half were very worried about paying their medical bills. (McMorrow et al, 5/28)
Health Affairs:
Disparities In Outcomes Among COVID-19 Patients In A Large Health Care System In California
As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic spreads throughout the United States, evidence is mounting that racial and ethnic minorities and socioeconomically disadvantaged groups are bearing a disproportionate burden of illness and death. We conducted a retrospective cohort analysis of COVID-19 patients at Sutter Health, a large integrated health care system in northern California, to measure potential disparities. (Azar et al, 5/21)
JAMA Internal Medicine:
Outbreak Investigation Of COVID-19 Among Residents And Staff Of An Independent And Assisted Living Community For Older Adults In Seattle, Washington
Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in asymptomatic residents highlights challenges in protecting older adults living in congregate settings. In this study, symptom screening failed to identify residents with infections and all 4 residents with SARS-CoV-2 remained asymptomatic after 14 days. Although 1 asymptomatic infection was found on retesting, a widespread facility outbreak was avoided. Compared with skilled nursing settings, in assisted/independent living communities, early surveillance to identify asymptomatic persons among residents and staff, in combination with adherence to recommended preventive strategies, may reduce viral spread. (Roxby et al, 5/21)
JAMA Internal Medicine:
Effects Of A Workplace Wellness Program On Employee Health, Health Beliefs, And Medical Use: A Randomized Clinical Trial
This randomized clinical trial showed that a comprehensive workplace wellness program had no significant effects on measured physical health outcomes, rates of medical diagnoses, or the use of health care services after 24 months, but it increased the proportion of employees reporting that they have a primary care physician and improved employee beliefs about their own health. (Reif et al, 5/26)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
In Utero Antidepressants And Neurodevelopmental Outcomes In Kindergarteners
Exposure to SSRIs or SNRIs during pregnancy was associated with an increased risk of developmental vulnerability and an increased risk of deficits in language and/or cognition. Replication of results is necessary before clinical implications can be reached. (Singal et al, 5/1)
CIDRAP:
Review Finds Test Antibiotics Unreliable For Diagnosing TB
New research by scientists from the United Kingdom and Africa suggests a long-standing practice of using antibiotics to test whether an individual may have tuberculosis (TB) is an unreliable method for diagnosing the disease. In a systematic review and meta-analysis of a handful of studies that investigated the use of trial antibiotics as a diagnostic test in adults with TB symptoms, the researchers found that trial antibiotics performed poorly in ruling TB in or out in suspected cases, with sensitivity and specificity estimates that were well below internationally recommended standards for TB diagnostics. (Dall, 5/20)