Research Roundup: Work Requirements; Sleep Problems And Autism; And Daily Aspirin

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.

Commonwealth Fund: How Will Medicaid Work Requirements Affect Hospitals’ Finances?

The results show that Medicaid work requirements could weaken hospitals’ financial positions in states that implement these requirements as a condition of coverage. However, the design of states’ Medicaid work requirement programs will play a key role in how many beneficiaries lose coverage and the resulting financial impact on hospitals. (Haught, Dobson and Luu, 3/14)

Pediatrics: Sleep Problems In 2- To 5-Year-Olds With Autism Spectrum Disorder And Other Developmental Delays

Sleep problems are more than twice as common in young children with ASD and DD w/ASD. Screening for sleep problems is important in young children to facilitate provision of appropriate interventions. (Reynolds et al, 3/1)

JAMA Internal Medicine: Association Of Daily Aspirin Therapy With Risk Of Hepatocellular Carcinoma In Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B.

Antiviral therapy cannot erase hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) risk in patients with chronic hepatitis B, and it is not indicated for most hepatitis B virus (HBV) carriers. Another effective way of reducing HCC risk needs to be developed. Aspirin may prevent cancer development, but clinical evidence in patients with HBV-related HCC remains limited. (Lee et al, 3/18)

Health Affairs: For A Big-City Health Department, A New Focus On Health Equity

New York City officials have shifted resources to focus on once underserved communities such as the Brownsville neighborhood, in Brooklyn. (Gale, 3/4)

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation: Most Medicare Beneficiaries Lack Dental Coverage, And Many Go Without Needed Care

Almost two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries (65%), or nearly 37 million people, do not have dental coverage and many go without needed care, according to a new KFF brief on dental coverage and costs for Medicare beneficiaries. Rates are even higher among black and Hispanic beneficiaries, and those with low incomes. Medicare does not cover routine preventive dental care or more expensive dental services that are often needed by older adults. Lack of dental care can lead to delayed diagnosis of serious health conditions, preventable infections and complications, chronic pain, and costly emergency room visits. (3/13)

