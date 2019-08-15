Research Shows Improvement In Curbing Docs’ Post-Surgical Prescribing, But There’s Still A Long Way To Go

And the Connecticut Mirror pulls from a database obtained by The Washington Post that offers an up-close look at the rates of opioid-pill dispensing by the state's pharmacies between 2006 and 2012.

Kaiser Health News: Doctors Can Change Opioid Prescribing Habits, But Progress Comes In Small Doses

Research out Wednesday indicates that guidelines are making strides in cutting back the number of pain pills doctors offer after specific types of surgeries. (Appleby and Lucas, 8/14)

The CT Mirror: Data Show Hundreds Of Millions Of Pills Flowed Into CT

As the opioid epidemic flourished across America between 2006 and 2012, Connecticut’s pharmacies dispensed more than 675 million opioid-based pills. Those are the findings of a database maintained by the Drug Enforcement Administration that tracks the path of every single pain pill manufactured in the United States.The database was obtained by the The Washington Post, which battled the DEA and the Justice Department in court to obtain the information. (Radelat and Carlesso, 8/15)

