Research Uncovers Clues To Sexual Transmission Of Monkeypox
Researchers have, for the first time, detected the monkeypox virus in testes of non-human primates during acute infection, CIDRAP reports. This has implications for how the disease may be sexually transmitted between humans. Other news includes Epstein-Barr vaccine efforts.
CIDRAP:
Primate Study Shows Monkeypox Virus In Testes
For the first time, researchers said they detected monkeypox virus in the testes of non-human primates during the acute phase of infection, according to a study in Nature Microbiology. Though the study involved macaques, it provides more evidence that the monkeypox virus could be transmitted sexually in humans. (Soucheray, 10/18)
Stat:
Could Monkeypox Infections Have Long-Term Consequences?
Since the world began confronting a global outbreak of monkeypox in the spring, the scientific community has had plenty of reasons to rue the fact that for decades this virus has been understudied. Here’s another one: Because of that oversight, doctors treating people who have been infected with monkeypox can’t answer with certainty whether some of them will face any long-term health consequences, referred to as sequelae in the field of medicine. (Branswell, 10/19)
Gothamist:
NYC Has Almost Eliminated Monkeypox. An NYU Biology Prof On What The City Needs To Reach Zero
Dr. Joseph Osmundson, a professor of biology at New York University and a health equity expert, spoke with WNYC host Michael Hill about where things stand with the disease. Osmundson said communities still need better access to care, especially with their sexual health, to quash monkeypox for good. (Ebertz, Hill and Akpan, 10/18)
In other news about viruses —
KHN:
As Links To MS Deepen, Researchers Accelerate Efforts To Develop An Epstein-Barr Vaccine
Maybe you’ve never heard of the Epstein-Barr virus. But it knows all about you. Chances are, it’s living inside you right now. About 95% of American adults are infected sometime in their lives. And once infected, the virus stays with you. Most viruses, such as influenza, just come and go. A healthy immune system attacks them, kills them, and prevents them from sickening you again. Epstein-Barr and its cousins, including the viruses that cause chickenpox and herpes, can hibernate inside your cells for decades. (Szabo, 10/19)