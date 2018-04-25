Researchers Attribute California’s Decline In Gun Deaths To A Reduction Of Gang Violence

Meanwhile in Delaware, the state Senate sent gun-control legislation to Gov. John Carney (D) for his approval. Six states have already passed similar "red flag" laws following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Associated Press: Study: California Gun Deaths Declined Between 2000 And 2015

Gun deaths have fallen in California over a 16-year period ending in 2015, driven largely by a decline in gang violence and falling homicide rates among black and Hispanic male victims, a recent study of firearm violence has found. Researchers at the University of California, Davis published their findings in the May issue of the journal Annals of Epidemiology after reviewing 50,921 firearm deaths recorded in California between 2000 and 2015. The University provided the study results on Monday. (4/24)

The Associated Press: Delaware ‘Red-Flag’ Gun Measure Gets Final Approval

The state Senate has given final approval to a “red flag” bill allowing authorities in Delaware to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be a danger to themselves or others. The measure passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday after unanimous approval by the House last month. Under the bill, police who are alerted by a mental health provider could immediately ask a Justice of the Peace magistrate for a temporary order requiring the person to surrender any firearms or ammunition if there’s probable cause that he or she is dangerous. (4/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription