Researchers Bank On ‘Smart Bomb’ Phage Therapy As A Hero In The Antibiotic-Resistant Era

The phages can be programmed to blow up a single harmful bacterium without blowing up other, helpful strains that occur naturally in a person’s body, as antibiotics do. In other pharmaceutical news, Novartis nabs U.S. approval for its experimental sickle cell drug.

Bloomberg: Viral ‘Smart Bombs’ Are Becoming Weapons Against Superbugs

At the University of California at San Diego and elsewhere around the world, researchers and drugmakers are betting that so-called phage therapy can help close the growing gaps in medical treatment created by the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other superbugs. They say phages are the ultimate biodegradable “smart bomb” because they can be programmed to destroy a single harmful bacterium without blowing up other, helpful strains that occur naturally in a person’s body, as antibiotics do. (Gale, 11/18)

Reuters: Novartis Sickle-Cell Drug Gets U.S. FDA Approval

Novartis AG on Friday won U.S. approval for its experimental sickle cell disease drug, Adakveo, making it the first of several proposed new therapies designed to offer lasting relief for patients with the debilitating blood disease to get U.S. regulatory clearance. The drug will be priced between $84,852 and $113,136 per year for most patients, who will typically infuse themselves with between three and four vials each month, Novartis said. (11/15)

The Associated Press: US Approves New Drug To Manage Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is one of the most common inherited blood disorders, affecting about 100,000 Americans, most of them black, and about 300 million people worldwide. Its hallmark is periodic episodes in which red blood cells stick together, blocking blood from reaching organs and small blood vessels. That causes intense pain and cumulative organ damage that shortens the lives of people with the disease. (Johnson, 11/15)

