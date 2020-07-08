Researchers Hail WHO Decision To Acknowledge That Airborne Transmissions Pose A Serious Threat
"Hopefully this will lead to greater emphasis on wearing of face coverings and avoiding the three Cs: close contact, closed and poorly ventilated spaces, and crowds,” said Linsey Marr, an aerosol expert at Virginia Tech.
The New York Times:
W.H.O. To Review Evidence Of Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus
After hundreds of experts urged the World Health Organization to review mounting scientific research, the agency acknowledged on Tuesday that airborne transmission of the coronavirus may be a threat in indoor spaces. W.H.O. expert committees are going over evidence on transmission of the virus and plan to release updated recommendations in a few days, agency scientists said in a news briefing. (Mandavilli, 7/7)
CNN:
'Emerging Evidence' Of Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus, Says WHO
The World Health Organization confirmed there is "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of the coronavirus following the publication of a letter Monday signed by 239 scientists that urged the agency to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people can catch the virus from droplets floating in the air. Dr. Benedetta Alleganzi, WHO Technical Lead for Infection Prevention and Control, said during a briefing Tuesday, that the agency has discussed and collaborated with many of the scientists who signed the letter. (Erdman, 7/8)
Reuters:
WHO Acknowledges 'Evidence Emerging' Of Airborne Spread Of COVID-19
The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people. (7/7)