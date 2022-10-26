Researchers Say A Dramatic Covid Winter Surge May Not Happen
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says it's unlikely that there will be the dramatic spikes in covid hospitalizations and deaths seen in the first two winters of the pandemic. Separately, Walgreens will offer free delivery of covid treatment Paxlovid in underserved communities.
San Francisco Chronicle:
No Surge On The Horizon, Reports Influential Forecasting Team
While the northern hemisphere can expect infections to slowly rise through the winter, they are unlikely to lead to the dramatic spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths seen in the first two winters of the pandemic, according to the latest forecast from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. (Vaziri and Buchmann, 10/25)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Walgreens To Offer Free Delivery Of Paxlovid In Underserved Communities
As part of President Biden’s efforts to increase access to COVID-19 treatments, Walgreens has partnered with Uber and DoorDash to provide free delivery of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid to Americans living in underserved communities. (Vaziri and Buchmann, 10/25)
On covid's effect on the labor market —
Bloomberg:
Covid Social Distancing Is Still A Thing, Reducing The US Workforce By 3 Million
Persistent worries about catching Covid kept about 3 million Americans out of the workforce, reducing the nation’s economic output by $250 billion in the first half of 2022, according to new research on a phenomenon dubbed “Long Social Distancing.” (Boyle, 10/25)
The New York Times:
For Disabled Workers, A Tight Labor Market Opens New Doors
The strong late-pandemic labor market is giving a lift to a group often left on the margins of the economy: workers with disabilities. Employers, desperate for workers, are reconsidering job requirements, overhauling hiring processes and working with nonprofit groups to recruit candidates they might once have overlooked. At the same time, companies’ newfound openness to remote work has led to opportunities for people whose disabilities make in-person work — and the taxing daily commute it requires — difficult or impossible. (Casselman, 10/25)